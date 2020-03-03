Teilen
Spielbeginn
LIVE
Lyon-Villeurbanne - Valencia
Euroleague - 3 März 2020
Euroleague - Erleben Sie das Basketball-Spiel zwischen Lyon-Villeurbanne und Valencia Basket Club im LIVE-Scoring bei Eurosport.de. Das Spiel beginnt am 3 März 2020 um 20:45 Uhr. Mit unserer Live-Berichterstattung sind Sie hautnah dabei!
Wer gewinnt das Duell zwischen Lyon-Villeurbanne und Valencia Basket Club?
Umfangreiche Informationen zu Lyon-Villeurbanne und Valencia Basket Club. Mehr Basketball - Termine, Ergebnisse und Ranglisten/Tabelle.
Highlights
Entfernen
Keine Kommentare für dieses Event