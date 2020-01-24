Teilen
Spielbeginn
LIVE
Panathinaikos OPAP - Lyon-Villeurbanne
Euroleague - 24 Januar 2020
Euroleague - Erleben Sie das Basketball-Spiel zwischen Panathinaikos OPAP und Lyon-Villeurbanne im LIVE-Scoring bei Eurosport.de. Das Spiel beginnt am 24 Januar 2020 um 20:30 Uhr. Mit unserer Live-Berichterstattung sind Sie hautnah dabei!
Wer gewinnt das Duell zwischen Panathinaikos OPAP und Lyon-Villeurbanne?
Umfangreiche Informationen zu Panathinaikos OPAP und Lyon-Villeurbanne. Mehr Basketball - Termine, Ergebnisse und Ranglisten/Tabelle.
Highlights
Entfernen
Keine Kommentare für dieses Event