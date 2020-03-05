Valencia Basket Club
-
21:00
05.03.20
Pabellón Fuente de San Luis
AX Armani Exchange Milano
Euroleague • 28. Spieltag
Kalender/Ergebnisse
Spielbeginn

LIVE
Valencia - AX Armani Exchange Milano
Euroleague - 5 März 2020

Euroleague - Erleben Sie das Basketball-Spiel zwischen Valencia Basket Club und AX Armani Exchange Milano im LIVE-Scoring bei Eurosport.de. Das Spiel beginnt am 5 März 2020 um 21:00 Uhr. Mit unserer Live-Berichterstattung sind Sie hautnah dabei!


Wer gewinnt das Duell zwischen Valencia Basket Club und AX Armani Exchange Milano?
Umfangreiche Informationen zu Valencia Basket Club und AX Armani Exchange Milano. Mehr Basketball - Termine, Ergebnisse und Ranglisten/Tabelle.

    
30
Highlights 
 
 Entfernen

Keine Kommentare für dieses Event