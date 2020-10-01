Teilen
Spielbeginn
LIVE
Valencia - Lyon-Villeurbanne
EuroLeague - 1 Oktober 2020
EuroLeague - Erleben Sie das Basketball-Spiel zwischen Valencia Basket Club und Lyon-Villeurbanne im LIVE-Scoring bei Eurosport.de. Das Spiel beginnt am 1 Oktober 2020 um 21:00 Uhr. Mit unserer Live-Berichterstattung sind Sie hautnah dabei!
Wer gewinnt das Duell zwischen Valencia Basket Club und Lyon-Villeurbanne?
Umfangreiche Informationen zu Valencia Basket Club und Lyon-Villeurbanne. Mehr Basketball - Termine, Ergebnisse und Ranglisten/Tabelle.
Highlights
Entfernen
Keine Kommentare für dieses Event