Toronto Raptors
01:00
23.01.20
Scotiabank Arena
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA • Regulär
NBA - Erleben Sie das Basketball-Spiel zwischen Toronto Raptors und Philadelphia 76ers im LIVE-Scoring bei Eurosport.de. Das Spiel beginnt am 23 Januar 2020 um 01:00 Uhr. Mit unserer Live-Berichterstattung sind Sie hautnah dabei!


Wer gewinnt das Duell zwischen Toronto Raptors und Philadelphia 76ers?
Umfangreiche Informationen zu Toronto Raptors und Philadelphia 76ers. Mehr Basketball - Termine, Ergebnisse und Ranglisten/Tabelle.

    
