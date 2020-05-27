Teilen
Spielbeginn
LIVE
Fortuna Düsseldorf - Schalke
Bundesliga - 27 Mai 2020
Bundesliga - Erleben Sie das Fußball-Spiel zwischen Fortuna Düsseldorf und FC Schalke 04 im LIVE-Scoring bei Eurosport.de. Das Spiel beginnt am 27 Mai 2020 um 20:30 Uhr. Mit unserer Live-Berichterstattung sind Sie hautnah dabei!
Wer wird nach 90 Minuten die Nase vorne haben? Verfolge das Spiel hier im Live-Scoring!
Wer gewinnt das Duell zwischen Fortuna Düsseldorf und FC Schalke 04?
Umfangreiche Informationen zu Fortuna Düsseldorf und FC Schalke 04. Mehr Fußball - Termine, Ergebnisse und Ranglisten/Tabelle.
Highlights
Entfernen
Keine Kommentare für dieses Event