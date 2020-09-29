Omonia Nicosia
    -
    21:00
    29.09.20
    GSP Stadium
    Olympiakos
      Champions League • Play-off-Runde
      Qualifikation
      Spielbeginn

      LIVE
      Omonia Nicosia - Olympiakos
      Champions League - 29 September 2020

      Champions League - Erleben Sie das Fußball-Spiel zwischen Omonia Nicosia und Olympiakos im LIVE-Scoring bei Eurosport.de. Das Spiel beginnt am 29 September 2020 um 21:00 Uhr. Mit unserer Live-Berichterstattung sind Sie hautnah dabei!
      Wer wird nach 90 Minuten die Nase vorne haben? Verfolge das Spiel hier im Live-Scoring!

      Wer gewinnt das Duell zwischen Omonia Nicosia und Olympiakos?
      Umfangreiche Informationen zu Omonia Nicosia und Olympiakos. Mehr Fußball - Termine, Ergebnisse und Ranglisten/Tabelle.

          
      30
      Highlights 
       
       Entfernen

      Keine Kommentare für dieses Event