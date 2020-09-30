LDU de Quito
    02:30
    30.09.20
    Estadio Rodrigo Paz Delgado
    Deportivo Binacional
      Copa Libertadores • Gruppe D
      Gruppenphase
      LDU de Quito - Deportivo Binacional
      Copa Libertadores - 30 September 2020

      Copa Libertadores - Erleben Sie das Fußball-Spiel zwischen LDU de Quito und Deportivo Binacional im LIVE-Scoring bei Eurosport.de. Das Spiel beginnt am 30 September 2020 um 02:30 Uhr. Mit unserer Live-Berichterstattung sind Sie hautnah dabei!
      Wer wird nach 90 Minuten die Nase vorne haben? Verfolge das Spiel hier im Live-Scoring!

      Wer gewinnt das Duell zwischen LDU de Quito und Deportivo Binacional?
      Umfangreiche Informationen zu LDU de Quito und Deportivo Binacional. Mehr Fußball - Termine, Ergebnisse und Ranglisten/Tabelle.

          
