Olimpia
    -
    01:30
    12.03.20
    Estadio Manuel Ferreira
    Defensa y Justicia
      Copa Libertadores • Gruppe G
      Gruppenphase
      Spielbeginn

      LIVE
      Olimpia - Defensa y Justicia
      Copa Libertadores - 12 März 2020

      Copa Libertadores - Erleben Sie das Fußball-Spiel zwischen Olimpia und Defensa y Justicia im LIVE-Scoring bei Eurosport.de. Das Spiel beginnt am 12 März 2020 um 01:30 Uhr. Mit unserer Live-Berichterstattung sind Sie hautnah dabei!
      Wer wird nach 90 Minuten die Nase vorne haben? Verfolge das Spiel hier im Live-Scoring!

      Wer gewinnt das Duell zwischen Olimpia und Defensa y Justicia?
      Umfangreiche Informationen zu Olimpia und Defensa y Justicia. Mehr Fußball - Termine, Ergebnisse und Ranglisten/Tabelle.

          
      30
      Highlights 
       
       Entfernen

      Keine Kommentare für dieses Event