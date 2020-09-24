FC Basel
    -
    20:30
    24.09.20
    Sankt Jakob-Park
    Anorthosis Famagusta
      Europa League • Qualifikationsrunde 3
      Qualifikation
      Spielbeginn

      LIVE
      FC Basel - Anorthosis Famagusta
      Europa League - 24 September 2020

      Europa League - Erleben Sie das Fußball-Spiel zwischen FC Basel und Anorthosis Famagusta im LIVE-Scoring bei Eurosport.de. Das Spiel beginnt am 24 September 2020 um 20:30 Uhr. Mit unserer Live-Berichterstattung sind Sie hautnah dabei!
      Wer wird nach 90 Minuten die Nase vorne haben? Verfolge das Spiel hier im Live-Scoring!

      Wer gewinnt das Duell zwischen FC Basel und Anorthosis Famagusta?
      Umfangreiche Informationen zu FC Basel und Anorthosis Famagusta. Mehr Fußball - Termine, Ergebnisse und Ranglisten/Tabelle.

          
