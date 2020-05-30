Teilen
Spielbeginn
LIVE
Slavia Prag - FK Jablonec
Fortuna liga - 30 Mai 2020
Fortuna liga - Erleben Sie das Fußball-Spiel zwischen Slavia Prag und FK Jablonec im LIVE-Scoring bei Eurosport.de. Das Spiel beginnt am 30 Mai 2020 um 20:00 Uhr. Mit unserer Live-Berichterstattung sind Sie hautnah dabei!
Wer wird nach 90 Minuten die Nase vorne haben? Verfolge das Spiel hier im Live-Scoring!
Wer gewinnt das Duell zwischen Slavia Prag und FK Jablonec?
Umfangreiche Informationen zu Slavia Prag und FK Jablonec. Mehr Fußball - Termine, Ergebnisse und Ranglisten/Tabelle.
Highlights
Entfernen
Keine Kommentare für dieses Event