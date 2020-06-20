FC Seoul
    -
    12:00
    20.06.20
    WM-Stadion Seoul
    Ulsan Hyundai
      Hana One Q K League 1 • Regulär
      Hana One Q K League 1 - Erleben Sie das Fußball-Spiel zwischen FC Seoul und Ulsan Hyundai im LIVE-Scoring bei Eurosport.de. Das Spiel beginnt am 20 Juni 2020 um 12:00 Uhr. Mit unserer Live-Berichterstattung sind Sie hautnah dabei!
      Wer wird nach 90 Minuten die Nase vorne haben? Verfolge das Spiel hier im Live-Scoring!

      Wer gewinnt das Duell zwischen FC Seoul und Ulsan Hyundai?
      Umfangreiche Informationen zu FC Seoul und Ulsan Hyundai. Mehr Fußball - Termine, Ergebnisse und Ranglisten/Tabelle.

          
