RC Celta
    -
    17:00
    13.06.20
    Estadio Abanca-Balaídos
    FC Villarreal
      La Liga • 28. Spieltag
      Kalender/ErgebnisseTabelle
      Spielbeginn

      LIVE
      Celta de Vigo - Villarreal
      La Liga - 13 Juni 2020

      La Liga - Erleben Sie das Fußball-Spiel zwischen RC Celta und FC Villarreal im LIVE-Scoring bei Eurosport.de. Das Spiel beginnt am 13 Juni 2020 um 17:00 Uhr. Mit unserer Live-Berichterstattung sind Sie hautnah dabei!
      Wer wird nach 90 Minuten die Nase vorne haben? Verfolge das Spiel hier im Live-Scoring!

      Wer gewinnt das Duell zwischen RC Celta und FC Villarreal?
      Umfangreiche Informationen zu RC Celta und FC Villarreal. Mehr Fußball - Termine, Ergebnisse und Ranglisten/Tabelle.

          
      30
      Highlights 
       
       Entfernen

      Keine Kommentare für dieses Event