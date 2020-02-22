SC Verl
    -
    14:00
    22.02.20
    Stadion an der Poststraße
    Fortuna Düsseldorf II
      Regionalliga West • 26. Spieltag
      Kalender/ErgebnisseTabelle
      Spielbeginn

      LIVE
      SC Verl - Fortuna Düsseldorf II
      Regionalliga West - 22 Februar 2020

      Regionalliga West - Erleben Sie das Fußball-Spiel zwischen SC Verl und Fortuna Düsseldorf II im LIVE-Scoring bei Eurosport.de. Das Spiel beginnt am 22 Februar 2020 um 14:00 Uhr. Mit unserer Live-Berichterstattung sind Sie hautnah dabei!


      Wer gewinnt das Duell zwischen SC Verl und Fortuna Düsseldorf II?
      Umfangreiche Informationen zu SC Verl und Fortuna Düsseldorf II. Mehr Fußball - Termine, Ergebnisse und Ranglisten/Tabelle.

          
      30
      Highlights 
       
       Entfernen

      Keine Kommentare für dieses Event