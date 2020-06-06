FC Slutsk
    -
    13:00
    06.06.20
    Torpedo-BelAZ
      Vysshaya Liga • 12. Spieltag
      Kalender/Ergebnisse
      Spielbeginn

      LIVE
      FC Slutsk - Torpedo-BelAZ
      Vysshaya Liga - 6 Juni 2020

      Vysshaya Liga - Erleben Sie das Fußball-Spiel zwischen FC Slutsk und Torpedo-BelAZ im LIVE-Scoring bei Eurosport.de. Das Spiel beginnt am 6 Juni 2020 um 13:00 Uhr. Mit unserer Live-Berichterstattung sind Sie hautnah dabei!


      Wer gewinnt das Duell zwischen FC Slutsk und Torpedo-BelAZ?
      Umfangreiche Informationen zu FC Slutsk und Torpedo-BelAZ. Mehr Fußball - Termine, Ergebnisse und Ranglisten/Tabelle.

          
      30
      Highlights 
       
       Entfernen

      Keine Kommentare für dieses Event