RK Celje Pivovarna Lasko
    -
    17:00
    23.02.20
    FC Barcelona
      Champions League • Gruppe A
      Gruppenphase
      Spielbeginn

      LIVE
      RK Celje Pivovarna Lasko - FC Barcelona
      Champions League - 23 Februar 2020

      Champions League - Erleben Sie das Handball-Spiel zwischen RK Celje Pivovarna Lasko und FC Barcelona im LIVE-Scoring bei Eurosport.de. Das Spiel beginnt am 23 Februar 2020 um 17:00 Uhr. Mit unserer Live-Berichterstattung sind Sie hautnah dabei!


      Wer gewinnt das Duell zwischen RK Celje Pivovarna Lasko und FC Barcelona?
      Umfangreiche Informationen zu RK Celje Pivovarna Lasko und FC Barcelona. Mehr Handball - Termine, Ergebnisse und Ranglisten/Tabelle.

          
      30
      Highlights 
       
       Entfernen

      Keine Kommentare für dieses Event