RK Celje Pivovarna Lasko - FC Barcelona
Champions League - 23 Februar 2020
Champions League - Erleben Sie das Handball-Spiel zwischen RK Celje Pivovarna Lasko und FC Barcelona im LIVE-Scoring bei Eurosport.de. Das Spiel beginnt am 23 Februar 2020 um 17:00 Uhr. Mit unserer Live-Berichterstattung sind Sie hautnah dabei!
Wer gewinnt das Duell zwischen RK Celje Pivovarna Lasko und FC Barcelona?
Umfangreiche Informationen zu RK Celje Pivovarna Lasko und FC Barcelona. Mehr Handball - Termine, Ergebnisse und Ranglisten/Tabelle.
