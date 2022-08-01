K. Uchida gegen B. Nakashima | Los Cabos
Einzel Männer | Runde 1 | 02.08.2022 | Delmar International School
Geplant
K. Uchida
B. Nakashima (6)
02/08
Werbung
Ad
Kaichi Uchida - Brandon Nakashima
Übersicht
KaichiUchida
Japan
- ATP Ranking175
- ATP Punkte304
- Alter27
- Größe-
- Gewicht-
BrandonNakashima
USA
- ATP Ranking61
- ATP Punkte719
- Alter20
- Größe-
- Gewicht-
Statistiken
Letzte Spiele
K. Uchida
Noch keine Matches gespielt
B. Nakashima
Weitere Spiele
Werbung
Ad
Tabelle
|Spieler
|Pkt
|1
|7625
|2
|6850
|3
|6165
|4
|5035
|5
|5000