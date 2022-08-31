C. Burel gegen A. Van Uytvanck | US Open
Einzel Frauen | Runde 2 | 01.09.2022 | USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
Geplant
C. Burel
C. Burel
A. Van Uytvanck
A. Van Uytvanck
01/09
Werbung
Ad

Clara Burel - Alison Van Uytvanck

Übersicht

Clara-Burel-headshot
ClaraBurel
Frankreich
Frankreich
  • WTA Ranking131
  • WTA Punkte471
  • Alter21
  • Größe-
  • Gewicht-
Alison-Van Uytvanck-headshot
AlisonVan Uytvanck
Belgien
Belgien
  • WTA Ranking43
  • WTA Punkte1220
  • Alter28
  • Größe1.73m
  • Gewicht-

Statistiken

Letzte Spiele

C. Burel

A. Van Uytvanck

Weitere Spiele

D. Snigur
D. Snigur
R. Marino
R. Marino
Beginn: 17:00 Uhr
A. Schmiedlová
A. Schmiedlová
S. Zhang
S. Zhang
Beginn: 17:00 Uhr
M. Keys (20)
M. Keys (20)
C. Giorgi
C. Giorgi
Beginn: 17:00 Uhr
A. Kalinskaya
A. Kalinskaya
C. Garcia (17)
C. Garcia (17)
Beginn: 17:00 Uhr
Werbung
Ad

Tabelle

SpielerPkt
1
I. Swiatek
8605
2
A. Kontaveit
4360
3
M. Sakkari
4190
4
P. Badosa
3980
5
O. Jabeur
3920

LIVE TENNISSPIEL: Clara Burel vs Alison Van Uytvanck

US Open, Damen - 1. September 2022

Erleben Sie das US Open, Damen Tennisspiel zwischen Clara Burel und Alison Van Uytvanck live bei Eurosport.

Das Spiel beginnt am 1. September 2022 um 00:00. Finden Sie aktuelle US Open, Damen Ergebnisse und Highlights der Spiele in unserer Tennis-Berichterstattung mit News, Interviews, Experten-Analysen und Videos.

Ob Wimbledon oder die US Open: Verpassen Sie kein Turnier auf der Tennis-Tour in dieser Saison. Am Ball bleiben mit Alexander Zverev, Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu und allen anderen Topspielerinnen.

Erleben Sie Ihre Lieblingsspieler im direkten Duell. Machen Sie Eurosport zu Ihrer Nummer eins Website im Sport für Tennis, Fußball, Radsport, Motorsport, Snooker und vieles mehr.