C. Burel gegen A. Van Uytvanck | US Open
Einzel Frauen | Runde 2 | 01.09.2022 | USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
Geplant
C. Burel
A. Van Uytvanck
01/09
Clara Burel - Alison Van Uytvanck
ClaraBurel
Frankreich
- WTA Ranking131
- WTA Punkte471
- Alter21
- Größe-
- Gewicht-
AlisonVan Uytvanck
Belgien
- WTA Ranking43
- WTA Punkte1220
- Alter28
- Größe1.73m
- Gewicht-
C. Burel
A. Van Uytvanck
