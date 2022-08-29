B. Nakashima gegen P. Kotov | US Open
Einzel Männer | Runde 1 | 30.08.2022 | USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
Geplant
B. Nakashima
P. Kotov
30/08
Werbung
Ad
Brandon Nakashima - Pavel Kotov
Übersicht
BrandonNakashima
USA
- ATP Ranking69
- ATP Punkte699
- Alter21
- Größe-
- Gewicht-
PavelKotov
Russland
- ATP Ranking113
- ATP Punkte484
- Alter23
- Größe-
- Gewicht-
Statistiken
Letzte Spiele
B. Nakashima
P. Kotov
Weitere Spiele
Werbung
Ad
Tabelle
|Spieler
|Pkt
|1
|6885
|2
|5760
|3
|5630
|4
|5100
|5
|4890