F. Krajinovic gegen N. Kyrgios | Wimbledon
Einzel Männer | Runde 2 | 30.06.2022 | All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Geplant
F. Krajinovic (26)
N. Kyrgios
30/06
Werbung
Ad
Filip Krajinovic - Nick Kyrgios
Übersicht
FilipKrajinovic
Serbien
- ATP Ranking31
- ATP Punkte1300
- Alter30
- Größe1.85m
- Gewicht75kg
NickKyrgios
Australien
- ATP Ranking40
- ATP Punkte1070
- Alter27
- Größe1.93m
- Gewicht-
Statistiken
0
Asse
0
0
Doppelfehler
0
0
Gewinnschläge
0
0
Unerzwungene Fehler
0
0
Gewonnene Punkte gesamt
0