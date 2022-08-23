M. Kostyuk gegen M. Stakusic | Quebec
Einzel Frauen | Runde 2 | 24.08.2022 | Club de tennis des Loisirs de Granby
Geplant
M. Kostyuk (10)
M. Kostyuk (10)
M. Stakusic
M. Stakusic
24/08
Werbung
Ad

Marta Kostyuk - Marina Stakusic

Übersicht

Marta-Kostyuk-headshot
MartaKostyuk
Ukraine
Ukraine
  • WTA Ranking72
  • WTA Punkte865
  • Alter20
  • Größe-
  • Gewicht-
Marina-Stakusic-headshot
MarinaStakusic
Kanada
Kanada
  • WTA Ranking-
  • WTA Punkte-
  • Alter17
  • Größe-
  • Gewicht-

Statistiken

Letzte Spiele

M. Kostyuk

M. Stakusic

Weitere Spiele

A. Bondár (4)
A. Bondár (4)
T. Maria
T. Maria
Beginn: 17:30 Uhr
H. Dart
H. Dart
N. Párrizas (5)
N. Párrizas (5)
Beginn: 18:00 Uhr
K. Sebov
K. Sebov
D. Saville (9)
D. Saville (9)
Beginn: 19:00 Uhr
D. Kasatkina (1)
D. Kasatkina (1)
M. Frech
M. Frech
24/08
Werbung
Ad

Tabelle

SpielerPkt
1
I. Swiatek
8605
2
A. Kontaveit
4580
3
M. Sakkari
4190
4
P. Badosa
3980
5
O. Jabeur
3920

LIVE TENNISSPIEL: Marta Kostyuk vs Marina Stakusic

WTA Granby - 24. August 2022

Erleben Sie das WTA Granby Tennisspiel zwischen Marta Kostyuk und Marina Stakusic live bei Eurosport.

Das Spiel beginnt am 24. August 2022 um 00:00. Finden Sie aktuelle WTA Granby Ergebnisse und Highlights der Spiele in unserer Tennis-Berichterstattung mit News, Interviews, Experten-Analysen und Videos.

Ob Wimbledon oder die US Open: Verpassen Sie kein Turnier auf der Tennis-Tour in dieser Saison. Am Ball bleiben mit Alexander Zverev, Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu und allen anderen Topspielerinnen.

Erleben Sie Ihre Lieblingsspieler im direkten Duell. Machen Sie Eurosport zu Ihrer Nummer eins Website im Sport für Tennis, Fußball, Radsport, Motorsport, Snooker und vieles mehr.