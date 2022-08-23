LIVE TENNISSPIEL: Marta Kostyuk vs Marina Stakusic

WTA Granby - 24. August 2022

Erleben Sie das WTA Granby Tennisspiel zwischen Marta Kostyuk und Marina Stakusic live bei Eurosport.

Das Spiel beginnt am 24. August 2022 um 00:00. Finden Sie aktuelle WTA Granby Ergebnisse und Highlights der Spiele in unserer Tennis-Berichterstattung mit News, Interviews, Experten-Analysen und Videos.

Ob Wimbledon oder die US Open: Verpassen Sie kein Turnier auf der Tennis-Tour in dieser Saison. Am Ball bleiben mit Alexander Zverev, Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu und allen anderen Topspielerinnen.

Erleben Sie Ihre Lieblingsspieler im direkten Duell. Machen Sie Eurosport zu Ihrer Nummer eins Website im Sport für Tennis, Fußball, Radsport, Motorsport, Snooker und vieles mehr.