17.12.19
Beendet
22
18
22
VB Nantes (F)VB Nantes (F)
ab
19:30
25
25
25
Antonio Carraro Imoco Conegliano (F)Antonio Carraro Imoco Conegliano (F)
CEV Champions League • 4. Runde
VB Nantes - Antonio Carraro Imoco Conegliano
CEV Champions League - 17 Dezember 2019

CEV Champions League - Erleben Sie das Volleyball-Spiel zwischen VB Nantes (F) und Antonio Carraro Imoco Conegliano (F) im LIVE-Scoring bei Eurosport.de. Das Spiel beginnt am 17 Dezember 2019 um 19:30 Uhr. Mit unserer Live-Berichterstattung sind Sie hautnah dabei!
Umfangreiche Informationen zu VB Nantes (F) und Antonio Carraro Imoco Conegliano (F). Mehr Volleyball - Termine, Ergebnisse und Ranglisten/Tabelle.

    
