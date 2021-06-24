LEGAL INFORMATION

Who we are

Eurosport.de is provided by Dplay Entertainment Limited, a limited liability company incorporated in England and Wales.

Registered office: Chiswick Park Building 2, 566 Chiswick High Road, London, W4 5YB United Kingdom.

Company registration number: 09615785

VAT Number: GB 115 1599 24

Managing Director: Jean-Briac Perrette

Individual responsible for journalistic-editorial content for the purposes of § 5 TMG i.V.m. § 55 RStV: Thomas Janz

Paid subscriptions to Eurosport Player which is operated by Joyn GmbH, are subject to separate Legal Information located here [link to Eurosport Player DE Legal Information]

Contact

You can reach us by writing to us at customerservice@eurosportplayer.com, directly via our contact form at https://help.eurosport.com/hc/de/requests/new or by contacting one of our Live Chat agents using the link at the bottom of the following page https://help.eurosport.com/hc/de.

Our Live Chat agents are available Monday through Friday from 9am to 8pm (CET).

Online Dispute Resolution

If you live in the EU and we are unable to resolve your issue through our Help Centre, you may refer it to the European Online Dispute Resolution ("ODR") platform at http://ec.europa.eu/odr .

The ODR platform is a web-based platform which is designed to help consumers who have bought goods or services online. It provides access to independent alternative dispute resolution services which are usually free for you to use.

If you are a consumer residing in the European Union, you can submit a complaint by completing an electronic complaint form available at http://ec.europa.eu/odr . Our contact email address which you may wish to include as part of your ODR submission is customerservice@eurosportplayer.com .

Dplay Entertainment Limited has discretion as to whether it will agree to a complaint being resolved through the ODR platform.

Consumer Dispute Settlement Law

Information according to § 36 Verbraucherstreitbeilegungsgesetz (Consumer dispute settlement law):

Dplay Entertainment Limited does not participate in a dispute settlement procedure before a consumer conciliation board.