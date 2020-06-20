Javor-Matis
    -
    14:30
    20.06.20
    Ivanjica Stadium
    FK Indija
      Linglong Tire Superliga • 30. Spieltag
      K.o.-Runde
      Spielbeginn

      LIVE
      Javor-Matis - FK Indija
      Linglong Tire Superliga - 20 Juni 2020

      Linglong Tire Superliga - Erleben Sie das Fußball-Spiel zwischen Javor-Matis und FK Indija im LIVE-Scoring bei Eurosport.de. Das Spiel beginnt am 20 Juni 2020 um 14:30 Uhr. Mit unserer Live-Berichterstattung sind Sie hautnah dabei!
      Wer wird nach 90 Minuten die Nase vorne haben? Verfolge das Spiel hier im Live-Scoring!

      Wer gewinnt das Duell zwischen Javor-Matis und FK Indija?
      Umfangreiche Informationen zu Javor-Matis und FK Indija. Mehr Fußball - Termine, Ergebnisse und Ranglisten/Tabelle.

          
      30
      Highlights 
       
       Entfernen

      Keine Kommentare für dieses Event