VALLOIRE, FRANCE - JULY 25: Podium / Romain Bardet of France and Team AG2R La Mondiale Polka Dot Mountain Jersey / Celebration / Miss / Hostess / during the 106th Tour de France 2019, Stage 18 a 208km stage from Embrun to Valloire 1419m / TDF / #TDF2019 /

Fotocredit: Getty Images