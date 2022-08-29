B. Coric gegen E. Couacaud | US Open
Einzel Männer | Runde 1 | 30.08.2022 | USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
Geplant
B. Coric (25)
E. Couacaud
30/08
Borna Coric - Enzo Couacaud
Übersicht
BornaCoric
Kroatien
- ATP Ranking29
- ATP Punkte1360
- Alter25
- Größe1.85m
- Gewicht79kg
EnzoCouacaud
Frankreich
- ATP Ranking193
- ATP Punkte280
- Alter27
- Größe-
- Gewicht-
Statistiken
Letzte Spiele
B. Coric
E. Couacaud
Weitere Spiele
Tabelle
|Spieler
|Pkt
|1
|6885
|2
|5760
|3
|5630
|4
|5100
|5
|4890