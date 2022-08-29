B. Coric gegen E. Couacaud | US Open
Einzel Männer | Runde 1 | 30.08.2022 | USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
Geplant
B. Coric (25)
B. Coric (25)
E. Couacaud
E. Couacaud
30/08
Borna Coric - Enzo Couacaud

Übersicht

Borna-Coric-headshot
BornaCoric
Kroatien
Kroatien
  • ATP Ranking29
  • ATP Punkte1360
  • Alter25
  • Größe1.85m
  • Gewicht79kg
Enzo-Couacaud-headshot
EnzoCouacaud
Frankreich
Frankreich
  • ATP Ranking193
  • ATP Punkte280
  • Alter27
  • Größe-
  • Gewicht-

Statistiken

Letzte Spiele

B. Coric

E. Couacaud

Weitere Spiele

Einzel Männer / Runde 1

Q. Halys
Q. Halys
4
A. Rinderknech
A. Rinderknech
4
A. Tabilo
A. Tabilo
6
0
K. Majchrzak
K. Majchrzak
1
0
J. Wolf
J. Wolf
5
R. Bautista (16)
R. Bautista (16)
4
Y. Nishioka
Y. Nishioka
3
A. Davidovich
A. Davidovich
4
Tabelle

SpielerPkt
1
D. Medvedev
6885
2
A. Zverev
5760
3
R. Nadal
5630
4
C. Alcaraz
5100
5
S. Tsitsipas
4890

LIVE TENNISSPIEL: Borna Coric vs Enzo Couacaud

US Open, Herren - 30. August 2022

Erleben Sie das US Open, Herren Tennisspiel zwischen Borna Coric und Enzo Couacaud live bei Eurosport.

Das Spiel beginnt am 30. August 2022 um 00:00. Finden Sie aktuelle US Open, Herren Ergebnisse und Highlights der Spiele in unserer Tennis-Berichterstattung mit News, Interviews, Experten-Analysen und Videos.

Ob Wimbledon oder die US Open: Verpassen Sie kein Turnier auf der Tennis-Tour in dieser Saison. Am Ball bleiben mit Alexander Zverev, Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams, Emma Raducanu und allen anderen Topspielerinnen.

Erleben Sie Ihre Lieblingsspieler im direkten Duell. Machen Sie Eurosport zu Ihrer Nummer eins Website im Sport für Tennis, Fußball, Radsport, Motorsport, Snooker und vieles mehr.