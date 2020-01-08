Teilen
Spielbeginn
LIVE
KK Partizan - Segafredo Virtus Bologna
Eurocup - 8 Januar 2020
Eurocup - Erleben Sie das Basketball-Spiel zwischen KK Partizan und Segafredo Virtus Bologna im LIVE-Scoring bei Eurosport.de. Das Spiel beginnt am 8 Januar 2020 um 20:00 Uhr. Mit unserer Live-Berichterstattung sind Sie hautnah dabei!
Wer gewinnt das Duell zwischen KK Partizan und Segafredo Virtus Bologna?
Umfangreiche Informationen zu KK Partizan und Segafredo Virtus Bologna. Mehr Basketball - Termine, Ergebnisse und Ranglisten/Tabelle.
Highlights
Entfernen
Keine Kommentare für dieses Event