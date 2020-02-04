MoraBanc Andorra
-
20:00
04.02.20
Poliesportiu d'Andorra
Club Joventut Badalona
Eurocup • Gruppe H
Spielbeginn

Andora - Badalona
Eurocup - 4 Februar 2020

Eurocup - Erleben Sie das Basketball-Spiel zwischen MoraBanc Andorra und Club Joventut Badalona im LIVE-Scoring bei Eurosport.de. Das Spiel beginnt am 4 Februar 2020 um 20:00 Uhr. Mit unserer Live-Berichterstattung sind Sie hautnah dabei!


Wer gewinnt das Duell zwischen MoraBanc Andorra und Club Joventut Badalona?
Umfangreiche Informationen zu MoraBanc Andorra und Club Joventut Badalona. Mehr Basketball - Termine, Ergebnisse und Ranglisten/Tabelle.

    
30
