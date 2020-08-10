Sacramento Kings
-
02:00
10.08.20
HP Field House
Houston Rockets
NBA • Regulär
Kalender/ErgebnisseTabelle
Spielbeginn

LIVE
Sacramento Kings - Houston Rockets
NBA - 10 August 2020

NBA - Erleben Sie das Basketball-Spiel zwischen Sacramento Kings und Houston Rockets im LIVE-Scoring bei Eurosport.de. Das Spiel beginnt am 10 August 2020 um 02:00 Uhr. Mit unserer Live-Berichterstattung sind Sie hautnah dabei!


Wer gewinnt das Duell zwischen Sacramento Kings und Houston Rockets?
Umfangreiche Informationen zu Sacramento Kings und Houston Rockets. Mehr Basketball - Termine, Ergebnisse und Ranglisten/Tabelle.

    
30
Highlights 
 
 Entfernen

Keine Kommentare für dieses Event