LIVE

Helsingborgs IF - IK Sirius

Allsvenskan - 17 August 2020

Allsvenskan - Erleben Sie das Fußball-Spiel zwischen Helsingborgs IF und IK Sirius im LIVE-Scoring bei Eurosport.de. Das Spiel beginnt am 17 August 2020 um 19:00 Uhr. Mit unserer Live-Berichterstattung sind Sie hautnah dabei!

Wer wird nach 90 Minuten die Nase vorne haben? Verfolge das Spiel hier im Live-Scoring!



Wer gewinnt das Duell zwischen Helsingborgs IF und IK Sirius?

Umfangreiche Informationen zu Helsingborgs IF und IK Sirius. Mehr Fußball - Termine, Ergebnisse und Ranglisten/Tabelle.

