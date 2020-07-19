IK Sirius
    -
    14:30
    19.07.20
    Studenternas IP
    IFK Norrköping
      Allsvenskan • 9. Spieltag
      IK Sirius - IFK Norrköping
      Allsvenskan - 19 Juli 2020

      Allsvenskan - Erleben Sie das Fußball-Spiel zwischen IK Sirius und IFK Norrköping im LIVE-Scoring bei Eurosport.de. Das Spiel beginnt am 19 Juli 2020 um 14:30 Uhr. Mit unserer Live-Berichterstattung sind Sie hautnah dabei!
      Wer wird nach 90 Minuten die Nase vorne haben? Verfolge das Spiel hier im Live-Scoring!

      Wer gewinnt das Duell zwischen IK Sirius und IFK Norrköping?
      Umfangreiche Informationen zu IK Sirius und IFK Norrköping. Mehr Fußball - Termine, Ergebnisse und Ranglisten/Tabelle.

          
