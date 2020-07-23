Kalmar FF
    -
    19:00
    23.07.20
    Guldfågeln Arena
    IK Sirius
      Allsvenskan • 10. Spieltag
      Kalender/ErgebnisseTabelle
      Spielbeginn

      LIVE
      Kalmar FF - IK Sirius
      Allsvenskan - 23 Juli 2020

      Allsvenskan - Erleben Sie das Fußball-Spiel zwischen Kalmar FF und IK Sirius im LIVE-Scoring bei Eurosport.de. Das Spiel beginnt am 23 Juli 2020 um 19:00 Uhr. Mit unserer Live-Berichterstattung sind Sie hautnah dabei!
      Wer wird nach 90 Minuten die Nase vorne haben? Verfolge das Spiel hier im Live-Scoring!

      Wer gewinnt das Duell zwischen Kalmar FF und IK Sirius?
      Umfangreiche Informationen zu Kalmar FF und IK Sirius. Mehr Fußball - Termine, Ergebnisse und Ranglisten/Tabelle.

          
      30
      Highlights 
       
       Entfernen

      Keine Kommentare für dieses Event