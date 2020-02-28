Fortuna Düsseldorf
    -
    20:30
    28.02.20
    Merkur Spiel-Arena
    Hertha BSC
      Bundesliga • 24. Spieltag
      Fortuna Düsseldorf - Hertha BSC
      Bundesliga - 28 Februar 2020

      Bundesliga - Erleben Sie das Fußball-Spiel zwischen Fortuna Düsseldorf und Hertha BSC im LIVE-Scoring bei Eurosport.de. Das Spiel beginnt am 28 Februar 2020 um 20:30 Uhr. Mit unserer Live-Berichterstattung sind Sie hautnah dabei!
      Wer wird nach 90 Minuten die Nase vorne haben? Verfolge das Spiel hier im Live-Scoring!

      Wer gewinnt das Duell zwischen Fortuna Düsseldorf und Hertha BSC?
      Umfangreiche Informationen zu Fortuna Düsseldorf und Hertha BSC. Mehr Fußball - Termine, Ergebnisse und Ranglisten/Tabelle.

          
