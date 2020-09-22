Teilen
- 2. Halbzeit
- StanciuTakacs90'
- KabaBrumado89'
- Paulinho87'
- EvanderAnderson76'
- MasopustProvod71'
- Masopust70'
- DreyerSisto67'
- TeclMusa59'
- Holeš51'
Spielbeginn
LIVE
Slavia Prag - FC Midtjylland
Champions League - 22 September 2020
Champions League - Erleben Sie das Fußball-Spiel zwischen Slavia Prag und FC Midtjylland im LIVE-Scoring bei Eurosport.de. Das Spiel beginnt am 22 September 2020 um 21:00 Uhr. Mit unserer Live-Berichterstattung sind Sie hautnah dabei!
Wer wird nach 90 Minuten die Nase vorne haben? Verfolge das Spiel hier im Live-Scoring!
Wer gewinnt das Duell zwischen Slavia Prag und FC Midtjylland?
Umfangreiche Informationen zu Slavia Prag und FC Midtjylland. Mehr Fußball - Termine, Ergebnisse und Ranglisten/Tabelle.
Highlights
Entfernen
Keine Kommentare für dieses Event