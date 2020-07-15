Teilen
Spielbeginn
LIVE
Nottingham - Swansea
Championship - 15 Juli 2020
Championship - Erleben Sie das Fußball-Spiel zwischen Nottingham Forest und Swansea City im LIVE-Scoring bei Eurosport.de. Das Spiel beginnt am 15 Juli 2020 um 19:00 Uhr. Mit unserer Live-Berichterstattung sind Sie hautnah dabei!
Wer wird nach 90 Minuten die Nase vorne haben? Verfolge das Spiel hier im Live-Scoring!
Wer gewinnt das Duell zwischen Nottingham Forest und Swansea City?
Umfangreiche Informationen zu Nottingham Forest und Swansea City. Mehr Fußball - Termine, Ergebnisse und Ranglisten/Tabelle.
Highlights
Entfernen
Keine Kommentare für dieses Event