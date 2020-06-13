Qizilqum Zarafshon
    -
    17:00
    13.06.20
    Yoshlar Stadium
    FC AGMK
      Coca-Cola Superliga • 4. Spieltag
      Qizilqum Zarafshon - FC AGMK
      Coca-Cola Superliga - 13 Juni 2020

      Coca-Cola Superliga - Erleben Sie das Fußball-Spiel zwischen Qizilqum Zarafshon und FC AGMK im LIVE-Scoring bei Eurosport.de. Das Spiel beginnt am 13 Juni 2020 um 17:00 Uhr. Mit unserer Live-Berichterstattung sind Sie hautnah dabei!


      Wer gewinnt das Duell zwischen Qizilqum Zarafshon und FC AGMK?
      Umfangreiche Informationen zu Qizilqum Zarafshon und FC AGMK. Mehr Fußball - Termine, Ergebnisse und Ranglisten/Tabelle.

          
