Rayo Vallecano
    -
    19:00
    29.01.20
    Vallecas
    FC Villarreal
      Copa del Rey • 1/8 Finale
      K.o.-Runde
      Rayo Vallecano - Villarreal
      Copa del Rey - 29 Januar 2020

      Copa del Rey - Erleben Sie das Fußball-Spiel zwischen Rayo Vallecano und FC Villarreal im LIVE-Scoring bei Eurosport.de. Das Spiel beginnt am 29 Januar 2020 um 19:00 Uhr. Mit unserer Live-Berichterstattung sind Sie hautnah dabei!
      Wer wird nach 90 Minuten die Nase vorne haben? Verfolge das Spiel hier im Live-Scoring!

      Wer gewinnt das Duell zwischen Rayo Vallecano und FC Villarreal?
      Umfangreiche Informationen zu Rayo Vallecano und FC Villarreal. Mehr Fußball - Termine, Ergebnisse und Ranglisten/Tabelle.

          
