- 1. Halbzeit
- Ünal21'
Spielbeginn
Tolosa CF - Valladolid
Copa del Rey - 18 Dezember 2019
Copa del Rey - Erleben Sie das Fußball-Spiel zwischen Tolosa CF und Real Valladolid im LIVE-Scoring bei Eurosport.de. Das Spiel beginnt am 18 Dezember 2019 um 18:00 Uhr. Mit unserer Live-Berichterstattung sind Sie hautnah dabei!
Wer gewinnt das Duell zwischen Tolosa CF und Real Valladolid?
Umfangreiche Informationen zu Tolosa CF und Real Valladolid. Mehr Fußball - Termine, Ergebnisse und Ranglisten/Tabelle.
