Progreso
    -
    01:30
    23.01.20
    Parque Viera
    Barcelona SC
      Copa Libertadores • Qualifikationsrunde 1
      Kalender/Ergebnisse
      Spielbeginn

      LIVE
      Progreso - Barcelona SC
      Copa Libertadores - 23 Januar 2020

      Copa Libertadores - Erleben Sie das Fußball-Spiel zwischen Progreso und Barcelona SC im LIVE-Scoring bei Eurosport.de. Das Spiel beginnt am 23 Januar 2020 um 01:30 Uhr. Mit unserer Live-Berichterstattung sind Sie hautnah dabei!
      Wer wird nach 90 Minuten die Nase vorne haben? Verfolge das Spiel hier im Live-Scoring!

      Wer gewinnt das Duell zwischen Progreso und Barcelona SC?
      Umfangreiche Informationen zu Progreso und Barcelona SC. Mehr Fußball - Termine, Ergebnisse und Ranglisten/Tabelle.

          
      30
      Highlights 
       
       Entfernen

      Keine Kommentare für dieses Event