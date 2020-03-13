Teilen
Spielbeginn
LIVE
Racing Club - Alianza Lima
Copa Libertadores - 13 März 2020
Copa Libertadores - Erleben Sie das Fußball-Spiel zwischen Racing Club und Alianza Lima im LIVE-Scoring bei Eurosport.de. Das Spiel beginnt am 13 März 2020 um 01:00 Uhr. Mit unserer Live-Berichterstattung sind Sie hautnah dabei!
Wer wird nach 90 Minuten die Nase vorne haben? Verfolge das Spiel hier im Live-Scoring!
Wer gewinnt das Duell zwischen Racing Club und Alianza Lima?
Umfangreiche Informationen zu Racing Club und Alianza Lima. Mehr Fußball - Termine, Ergebnisse und Ranglisten/Tabelle.
Highlights
Entfernen
Keine Kommentare für dieses Event