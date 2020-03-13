Racing Club
    -
    01:00
    13.03.20
    Estadio Presidente Perón
    Alianza Lima
      Copa Libertadores • Gruppe F
      Gruppenphase
      Spielbeginn

      LIVE
      Racing Club - Alianza Lima
      Copa Libertadores - 13 März 2020

      Copa Libertadores - Erleben Sie das Fußball-Spiel zwischen Racing Club und Alianza Lima im LIVE-Scoring bei Eurosport.de. Das Spiel beginnt am 13 März 2020 um 01:00 Uhr. Mit unserer Live-Berichterstattung sind Sie hautnah dabei!
      Wer wird nach 90 Minuten die Nase vorne haben? Verfolge das Spiel hier im Live-Scoring!

      Wer gewinnt das Duell zwischen Racing Club und Alianza Lima?
      Umfangreiche Informationen zu Racing Club und Alianza Lima. Mehr Fußball - Termine, Ergebnisse und Ranglisten/Tabelle.

          
      30
      Highlights 
       
       Entfernen

      Keine Kommentare für dieses Event