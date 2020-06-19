FC Sevilla
    22:00
    19.06.20
    Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuan
    FC Barcelona
      La Liga • 30. Spieltag
      Sevilla - FC Barcelona
      La Liga - 19 Juni 2020

      La Liga - Erleben Sie das Fußball-Spiel zwischen FC Sevilla und FC Barcelona im LIVE-Scoring bei Eurosport.de. Das Spiel beginnt am 19 Juni 2020 um 22:00 Uhr. Mit unserer Live-Berichterstattung sind Sie hautnah dabei!
      Wer wird nach 90 Minuten die Nase vorne haben? Verfolge das Spiel hier im Live-Scoring!

      Wer gewinnt das Duell zwischen FC Sevilla und FC Barcelona?
      Umfangreiche Informationen zu FC Sevilla und FC Barcelona. Mehr Fußball - Termine, Ergebnisse und Ranglisten/Tabelle.

          
      30
