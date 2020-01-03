Real Valladolid
    -
    19:00
    03.01.20
    Estadio Municipal José Zorrilla
    CD Leganés
      La Liga • 19. Spieltag
      Kalender/ErgebnisseTabelle
      Spielbeginn

      LIVE
      Valladolid - Leganes
      La Liga - 3 Januar 2020

      La Liga - Erleben Sie das Fußball-Spiel zwischen Real Valladolid und CD Leganés im LIVE-Scoring bei Eurosport.de. Das Spiel beginnt am 3 Januar 2020 um 19:00 Uhr. Mit unserer Live-Berichterstattung sind Sie hautnah dabei!
      Wer wird nach 90 Minuten die Nase vorne haben? Verfolge das Spiel hier im Live-Scoring!

      Wer gewinnt das Duell zwischen Real Valladolid und CD Leganés?
      Umfangreiche Informationen zu Real Valladolid und CD Leganés. Mehr Fußball - Termine, Ergebnisse und Ranglisten/Tabelle.

          
      30
      Highlights 
       
       Entfernen

      Keine Kommentare für dieses Event

      0 Kommentar