Teilen
Spielbeginn
LIVE
Sevilla - Valladolid
La Liga - 20 September 2020
La Liga - Erleben Sie das Fußball-Spiel zwischen Betis Sevilla und Real Valladolid im LIVE-Scoring bei Eurosport.de. Das Spiel beginnt am 20 September 2020 um 18:30 Uhr. Mit unserer Live-Berichterstattung sind Sie hautnah dabei!
Wer wird nach 90 Minuten die Nase vorne haben? Verfolge das Spiel hier im Live-Scoring!
Wer gewinnt das Duell zwischen Betis Sevilla und Real Valladolid?
Umfangreiche Informationen zu Betis Sevilla und Real Valladolid. Mehr Fußball - Termine, Ergebnisse und Ranglisten/Tabelle.
Highlights
Entfernen
Keine Kommentare für dieses Event