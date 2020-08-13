Elche CF
    -
    22:00
    13.08.20
    Estadio Martínez Valero
    Real Saragossa
      LaLiga Smartbank • Halbfinale
      K.o.-Runde
      Spielbeginn

      LIVE
      Elche - Saragossa
      LaLiga Smartbank - 13 August 2020

      LaLiga Smartbank - Erleben Sie das Fußball-Spiel zwischen Elche CF und Real Saragossa im LIVE-Scoring bei Eurosport.de. Das Spiel beginnt am 13 August 2020 um 22:00 Uhr. Mit unserer Live-Berichterstattung sind Sie hautnah dabei!
      Wer wird nach 90 Minuten die Nase vorne haben? Verfolge das Spiel hier im Live-Scoring!

      Wer gewinnt das Duell zwischen Elche CF und Real Saragossa?
      Umfangreiche Informationen zu Elche CF und Real Saragossa. Mehr Fußball - Termine, Ergebnisse und Ranglisten/Tabelle.

          
      30
      Highlights 
       
       Entfernen

      Keine Kommentare für dieses Event