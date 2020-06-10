Teilen
- 1. Halbzeit
- Eddy45'
- Valentín41'
- Trejo39'
- Susaeta36'
Spielbeginn
LIVE
Rayo Vallecano - Albacete
LaLiga Smartbank - 10 Juni 2020
LaLiga Smartbank - Erleben Sie das Fußball-Spiel zwischen Rayo Vallecano und Albacete Balompié im LIVE-Scoring bei Eurosport.de. Das Spiel beginnt am 10 Juni 2020 um 20:00 Uhr. Mit unserer Live-Berichterstattung sind Sie hautnah dabei!
Wer wird nach 90 Minuten die Nase vorne haben? Verfolge das Spiel hier im Live-Scoring!
Wer gewinnt das Duell zwischen Rayo Vallecano und Albacete Balompié?
Umfangreiche Informationen zu Rayo Vallecano und Albacete Balompié. Mehr Fußball - Termine, Ergebnisse und Ranglisten/Tabelle.
Highlights
Entfernen
Keine Kommentare für dieses Event