Teilen
Spielbeginn
LIVE
Gijon - Real Oviedo
LaLiga Smartbank - 22 Juni 2020
LaLiga Smartbank - Erleben Sie das Fußball-Spiel zwischen Real Sporting und Real Oviedo im LIVE-Scoring bei Eurosport.de. Das Spiel beginnt am 22 Juni 2020 um 21:45 Uhr. Mit unserer Live-Berichterstattung sind Sie hautnah dabei!
Wer wird nach 90 Minuten die Nase vorne haben? Verfolge das Spiel hier im Live-Scoring!
Wer gewinnt das Duell zwischen Real Sporting und Real Oviedo?
Umfangreiche Informationen zu Real Sporting und Real Oviedo. Mehr Fußball - Termine, Ergebnisse und Ranglisten/Tabelle.
Highlights
Entfernen
Keine Kommentare für dieses Event