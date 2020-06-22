Real Sporting
    -
    21:45
    22.06.20
    Estadio El Molinón
    Real Oviedo
      LaLiga Smartbank • 34. Spieltag
      K.o.-Runde
      Spielbeginn

      LIVE
      Gijon - Real Oviedo
      LaLiga Smartbank - 22 Juni 2020

      LaLiga Smartbank - Erleben Sie das Fußball-Spiel zwischen Real Sporting und Real Oviedo im LIVE-Scoring bei Eurosport.de. Das Spiel beginnt am 22 Juni 2020 um 21:45 Uhr. Mit unserer Live-Berichterstattung sind Sie hautnah dabei!
      Wer wird nach 90 Minuten die Nase vorne haben? Verfolge das Spiel hier im Live-Scoring!

      Wer gewinnt das Duell zwischen Real Sporting und Real Oviedo?
      Umfangreiche Informationen zu Real Sporting und Real Oviedo. Mehr Fußball - Termine, Ergebnisse und Ranglisten/Tabelle.

          
      30
      Highlights 
       
       Entfernen

      Keine Kommentare für dieses Event