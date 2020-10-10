UD Logroñés
    -
    16:00
    10.10.20
    Estadio Las Gaunas
    UD Almería
      LaLiga Smartbank • 5. Spieltag
      Kalender/ErgebnisseTabelle
      Spielbeginn

      LIVE
      UD Logroñés - UD Almería
      LaLiga Smartbank - 10 Oktober 2020

      LaLiga Smartbank - Erleben Sie das Fußball-Spiel zwischen UD Logroñés und UD Almería im LIVE-Scoring bei Eurosport.de. Das Spiel beginnt am 10 Oktober 2020 um 16:00 Uhr. Mit unserer Live-Berichterstattung sind Sie hautnah dabei!
      Wer wird nach 90 Minuten die Nase vorne haben? Verfolge das Spiel hier im Live-Scoring!

      Wer gewinnt das Duell zwischen UD Logroñés und UD Almería?
      Umfangreiche Informationen zu UD Logroñés und UD Almería. Mehr Fußball - Termine, Ergebnisse und Ranglisten/Tabelle.

          
      30
      Highlights 
       
       Entfernen

      Keine Kommentare für dieses Event