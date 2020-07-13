Real Salt Lake
    -
    04:30
    13.07.20
    ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
    Colorado Rapids
      MLS • Regulär
      Spielbeginn

      LIVE
      Real Salt Lake - Colorado Rapids
      MLS - 13 Juli 2020

      MLS - Erleben Sie das Fußball-Spiel zwischen Real Salt Lake und Colorado Rapids im LIVE-Scoring bei Eurosport.de. Das Spiel beginnt am 13 Juli 2020 um 04:30 Uhr. Mit unserer Live-Berichterstattung sind Sie hautnah dabei!
      Wer wird nach 90 Minuten die Nase vorne haben? Verfolge das Spiel hier im Live-Scoring!

      Wer gewinnt das Duell zwischen Real Salt Lake und Colorado Rapids?
      Umfangreiche Informationen zu Real Salt Lake und Colorado Rapids. Mehr Fußball - Termine, Ergebnisse und Ranglisten/Tabelle.

          
