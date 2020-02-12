Celtic Glasgow
    -
    20:45
    12.02.20
    Celtic Park
    Heart of Midlothian
      Scottish Premiership • 26. Spieltag
      Spielbeginn

      LIVE
      Celtic Glasgow - Heart of Midlothian
      Scottish Premiership - 12 Februar 2020

      Scottish Premiership - Erleben Sie das Fußball-Spiel zwischen Celtic Glasgow und Heart of Midlothian im LIVE-Scoring bei Eurosport.de. Das Spiel beginnt am 12 Februar 2020 um 20:45 Uhr. Mit unserer Live-Berichterstattung sind Sie hautnah dabei!
      Wer wird nach 90 Minuten die Nase vorne haben? Verfolge das Spiel hier im Live-Scoring!

      Wer gewinnt das Duell zwischen Celtic Glasgow und Heart of Midlothian?
      Umfangreiche Informationen zu Celtic Glasgow und Heart of Midlothian. Mehr Fußball - Termine, Ergebnisse und Ranglisten/Tabelle.

          
