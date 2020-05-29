Gorodeya
    -
    19:00
    29.05.20
    Neman Grodno
      Vysshaya Liga • 11. Spieltag
      Kalender/Ergebnisse
      Spielbeginn

      LIVE
      Gorodeya - Neman Grodno
      Vysshaya Liga - 29 Mai 2020

      Vysshaya Liga - Erleben Sie das Fußball-Spiel zwischen Gorodeya und Neman Grodno im LIVE-Scoring bei Eurosport.de. Das Spiel beginnt am 29 Mai 2020 um 19:00 Uhr. Mit unserer Live-Berichterstattung sind Sie hautnah dabei!


      Wer gewinnt das Duell zwischen Gorodeya und Neman Grodno?
      Umfangreiche Informationen zu Gorodeya und Neman Grodno. Mehr Fußball - Termine, Ergebnisse und Ranglisten/Tabelle.

          
      30
      Highlights 
       
       Entfernen

      Keine Kommentare für dieses Event